REFILE-Britain's FTSE hit by euro zone rating fears

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent
* Banks gain, led by RBS as Seymour Pierce upgrades
* Tesco weakens further on broker downgrades
* Invensys down after warning on nuclear costs
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100
share index fell on Friday, retracing earlier gains, on reports
that debt ratings agency Standard & Poor's was set to downgrade
a number of euro zone countries.
A senior euro zone government source said S&P would cut
credit ratings for several euro zone countries later on Friday,
although not for Germany or the Netherlands. S&P declined to
comment.
The big question, said traders, was what would happen to the
AAA status for the European Financial Stability Facility, the EU
bailout fund, if France, the EFSF's second-biggest contributor
after Germany, was downgraded?
A lacklustre sale of Italian debt also took its toll on
investor sentiment. Italy sold 4.75 billion euros of government
bonds in an auction which analysts said did not go as well as
some people had expected.
The FTSE 100 closed down 25.78 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,636.64, off an earlier low of 5,583.45 which was
plumbed in initial reaction to the reports of euro zone ratings
cuts, taking its weekly fall to 0.2 percent.
"I don't think people are ready yet to throw in the towel,"
Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays
Capital, said.
"To actually turn the short-term picture much more negative
the FTSE would have to drop back below 5,590 (the base of
January's tight range)," he said.
Strong banks limited the FTSE 100's losses, led
by a 4.8 percent rise from Royal Bank of Scotland, which
announced a major restructuring on Thursday, as Seymour Pierce
turned its rating on the stock to a "buy" from a "reduce".
The sector's gains came as U.S. peer JPMorgan Chase
reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tesco shed a further 2.1 percent, having plunged 16
percent the previous session after the retailer's unprecedented
profit warning, as a number of brokers issued downgrades.
Among them, UBS cut its rating on the stock to "neutral"
from "buy", while Credit Suisse's recommendation moved to
"neutral" from "outperform".
UBS said in a note: "Lower forecasts naturally result in a
reduction in our price target. Furthermore, the likely delay in
evidence of improving returns and the lag in Tesco's remedial
action delivering tangible results means that we think an
imminent re-rating is now unlikely."
Trading volume in Tesco was robust, at almost six times its
90-day daily average, with volume on the FTSE 100 at only one
and a half times.
A profit warning also heaped pressure on midcap engineer
Invensys, with the shares down more than 19 percent
after the company said its results would be hit by higher costs
in its rail division and in work on Chinese nuclear reactors.
"The profit warning in Invensys today after yesterday's
debacle from Tesco shows that individual stock risk is still
very high," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.
"A market to still be very careful of," he added.