Miners lift FTSE on Chinese demand boost

* FTSE up 0.5 percent
* Commodity stocks gain as China growth brightens outlook
* RBS rises on asset sale, Shore Capital upgrade
* RSA falls on cruise ship payout worries
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 17 Britain's top share index
was higher by midday on Tuesday, boosted by miners, after data
from China soothed investors' worries over the outlook for raw
materials demand in the world's second-largest economy.
London's blue-chip index was up 25.80 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,683.24, as Wall Street futures pointed to a firmer
open later on Tuesday, as the U.S. returns from Monday's
holiday.
The FTSE, however, continued to struggle to break free from
the shackles preventing a breakout posed by resistance built up
around 5,700, which has held since early November.
Traders said the euro zone's debt crisis was preventing the
index from moving substantially higher, although they were not
surprised when Standard & Poor's followed its credit rating
downgrade of nine euro zone nations over the weekend by cutting
its rating on the area's EFSF rescue fund.
"That two-way pull between positive China news and euro zone
mess remains in place," Darren Sinden, trader at Silverwind
Securities, said.
"Breaking 5700 was only the first challenge that confronts
bulls. Staying above that level and then besting the 3-month
high (5,747) are the other components of that task," Sinden
said.
Miners gained in tandem with base metals as
China reported its economy grew at a pace better than some had
expected, although it expanded at its weakest pace in 2-1/2
years in the latest quarter.
Traders said the data was not strong enough to stop Premier
Wen Jiabao sticking to what he has called "fine-tuning" of
economic policy settings -- from tax breaks for small firms to a
cut in the required reserve ratio -- to counter the downturn.
Gerard Lane, strategist at Shore Capital, said despite the
better-than-expected growth, he expected steps taken on the
policy-easing path initiated a few months ago to continue in
2012, supporting asset prices in general and emerging
market-exposed equities.
The data will come as relief for Rio Tinto, up 2.3
percent, as investors shrugged aside its near-flat iron ore
production growth for the fourth quarter, which was weaker than
some expectations.
Integrated oils also rose, along with the oil
price.
Capital goods firms such as IMI and Smiths Group
, up 1.3 and 1.8 percent respectively, received a boost
as Exane upgraded both to "outperform" from "neutral".
The broker also raised its recommendation on the European
capital goods sector to "neutral", favouring those with exposure
to the U.S., and downgraded UK-listed Cookson to
"neutral".
FINANCIALS GAIN
Royal Bank of Scotland, up 3.7 percent, led banks
higher after the British lender secured a $7.3bn
deal to sell its aircraft-leasing business and bolster its
balance sheet.
"Disposal of (RBS Aviation Capital) will release $2.5
billion (1.6 billion pounds) of risk-weighted assets, assisting
RBS to reduce its wholesale funding commitment and strengthen
core Tier 1 capital," Oriel Financials said, reiterating its
"buy" recommendation on the stock.
Shore Capital upgraded RBS to "neutral" from "sell" on the
back of its move to restructure the investment banking division.
Insurers gained, too, with insurance buyout vehicle
Resolution up 2.2 percent as UBS upgraded it to "buy"
from "neutral" on valuation grounds, in a note on the UK life
and non-life insurance sectors.
"Although the outlook remains relatively challenging for
life, and unexciting for non-life, we think we have identified
promising niches," UBS said in a note.
UBS also put a short-term "buy" rating on blue-chip firm RSA
Insurance and raised mid-cap Lancashire to "buy"
from "neutral".
RSA, however, fell 1.7 percent, in heavy volume with traders
citing media reports the firm is among insurers facing payouts
after a cruise ship, owned by Carnival, capsized over
the weekend.
Tesco, up 0.8 percent, was the most heavily traded
stock on the FTSE 100, with volume at 116 percent of its 90-day
average.
Shareholders want the world's third-largest retailer to
tighten rules on when its executives can trade shares, after a
senior manager sold stock eight days before the company issued a
profit warning that hammered its share price.
Retailers look set to face further pressure as UK
unemployment hit a 17-year high with worse on the horizon as
recession looms.
On the downside, Burberry fell 2.2 percent, as the
British luxury brand group reported a sharp slowdown in U.S.
sales growth after it cut supplies to department stores to sell
through their discount operations.
The shares were also pressured by a note from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch which downgraded the European luxury goods
sector to "underweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds, but
kept its "neutral" stance on Burberry.