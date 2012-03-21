FTSE ticks higher supported by gains in Vodafone

* FTSE 100 index inches up 0.01 percent
* Vodafone lifted by Goldman Sachs upgrade
* Banks mixed after volatile session on Budget Day
* Miners fall after below-forecast U.S. data
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, March 21 Britain's top share index
posted a fractional gain on Wednesday after a volatile session
as strength in market heavyweight Vodafone countered weaker
commodity stocks hit by below par U.S. data which revived
concerns over demand for metals.
The UK blue chip index closed up 0.54 points, or 0.01
percent, at 5,891.95, surrendering a 0.3 percent gain in the
closing auction. The index fell 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
Miners fell the most following weaker than
expected U.S. housing data that raised concerns about recovery
in the world's biggest economy.
U.S. blue chips were down 0.1 percent by London's
close.
Precious metal miners saw good support in London, with
Fresnillo ahead 3.0 percent and Randgold Resources
up 3.2 percent.
Goldman Sachs upgraded mobile operator Vodafone to
its "conviction buy" list, lifting the market heavyweight 0.3
percent.
Banks were higher as a sector after a volatile
performance, but only buoyed by gains in global heavyweight HSBC
<HSBA.L, up 0.4 percent, with domestic lenders weaker.
Part state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group shed 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent
respectively as the sector missed out on the benefits of a cut
in British corporation tax in the UK 2012 Budget, delivered on
Wednesday, with an increase in the bank levy designed to counter
this boost for other businesses.
"An extraordinary manoeuvre when it's precisely them (the
banks) who we need to rely on to help boost credit to business
and individuals," said Simon Denham, CEO of Capital Spreads.
BUDGET BOREDOM
Aside from the disappointment for banks, British finance
minister George Osborne's third budget speech failed to light
much of a spark under the rest of the equity market.
"This budget felt much like reading a novel and then seeing
the movie; there was no shock, no surprise and therefore nothing
of substance to trigger significant price action in the
financial markets," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist
at City Index.
Housebuilders received a slight boost from the Budget,
traders said, with the increase in UK growth forecasts for 2012
and a fairly upbeat economic assessment from Osborne giving the
hard-pressed sector some relief.
Barratt Developments was a top FTSE 250 gainer, up
4.4 percent, with Bovis Homes ahead 3.2 percent.
Upmarket estate agents Savills shed 2.4 percent,
with traders citing the impact of moves in the Budget to impose
a 7 percent transaction tax on property sales over 2 million
pounds with effect from midnight on Wednesday.
J Sainsbury was the biggest FTSE 100 gainer, up 4.5
percent as Britain's third-biggest supermarket group beat sales
forecasts and won market share from rivals.
Pumps manufacturer Weir Group was the top blue chip
faller, marked down 6.2 percent on a read-across from a profit
warning by U.S. oil services group Baker Hughes Inc..
Ex-dividend factors knocked 3.1 points off the FTSE 100,
with Aviva, InterContinental Hotels, Smiths Group
and Standard Life all losing their payout
attractions.