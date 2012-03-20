Britain's FTSE falls as China demand fears hit miners

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Miners weigh after BHP warns about China demand
* Arm boosted by upgrades
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 20 Britain's top share index was
lower on Tuesday morning, weighed down by mining stocks which
fell in response to signs of a demand slowdown in China, the
world's largest consumer of metals.
Miners fell 2.1 percent after BHP Billiton, the
world's biggest miner, said it was seeing evidence of
"flattening" iron ore demand from China, which cut its economic
growth goal for this year earlier this month.
Shares in BHP and rival Rio Tinto were down 2 percent
and 2.7 percent, respectively, having traded 20.4 percent and
30.6 percent of their volume average.
"JPMorgan is not looking for a hard landing in China, but
economic activity will remain mixed and will continue softening
in the near term," said Emmanuel Cau, JPMorgan European equity
strategist said.
"If you look at housing activity in particular, or steel and
cement production, they are quite weak at present and we think
this is advocating a more cautious view on the mining sector."
Cau, however, was still optimistic on the broader market's
long-term prospects, expecting growth in the United States to
offset weakness in China and an improvement in company earnings
to drive European shares higher.
"Given the macro pick-up we have seen, there is room for
earnings upgrades and that's what going to drive the next leg of
the rally," he said.
Of the 73 British blue chips that had reported full-year
results to date, 64 percent had beaten or met consensus
estimates, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed.
The FTSE 100 fell 33.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to
5,927.18 by 0922 GMT, retreating further from an eight-month
closing high of 5,965.58 on Friday.
The index still enjoyed strong technical support and was seen
as merely experiencing a temporary pullback before heading
towards last year's highs in the 6,100 region, according
Cheuvreux.
"We do not exclude (an) addition(al) congestion phase before
renewing strength towards the prior swing tops within the
6,050-6,100 target window," the broker said in a note.
"The rising 50-day moving average would act as a strong
support, currently at the 5,835 level."
Chip designer ARM Holdings was among the top FTSE
risers adding 1.2 percent. The company's recent share price
weakness despite its strong competitive position prompted
upgrades by Barclays Capital and Investec Securities.
"ARM shares performed weakly over the past year as the
market digested its prospects in the PC market and earnings
momentum slowed," BarCap said in a note, raising its rating on
the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight".
"With continued upside being seen in the smartphone and
tablet segments, and ARM retaining its strong position in both
despite threats from Intel, we see (circa) 10 percent upside to
consensus estimates for 2012/13," it added.
Glencore, down 1.3 percent, was at the centre of
traders' interest, having already traded 37 percent of its
volume average after a source said a consortium including the
commodities giant was close to a deal to buy Viterra Inc
, Canada's biggest grain handler.