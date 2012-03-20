Britain's FTSE falls as China demand fears hit miners

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Miners weigh after BHP Billiton warns on China demand
* Vodafone leads gainers, adds most points to index
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, March 20 Britain's blue-chip share index
extended a technical retreat into a second session on Tuesday as
concerns over demand from top metals consumer China hit
heavyweight miners, although some were already positioning for
further gains.
Miners, which account for a large part of the
index, fell 3.1 percent after BHP Billiton, the world's
biggest miner, said it was seeing evidence of "flattening" iron
ore demand from China.
Following metals prices into negative territory, mining
rivals Rio Tinto and Kazakhmys were among the
top fallers, down 3.6 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.
"With news from China in focus, the immediate sector to feel
the crunch is anything commodites-linked, but it's a buying
opportunity," Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan, said
"We'll mainly use this pullback to revisit very good
positions that have done well for us," he said, citing UK-based
oil explorer Tullow Oil, down 1.6 percent, as one such
bet after recent positive news.
By 1201 GMT, The FTSE 100 was down 67.73 points, or
1.1 percent, at 5,893.33, having risen nearly 6 percent since
the start of the year and hitting an eight-month closing high on
Friday.
With part of 2012's market rally driven by positive data
from the United States, the market will look for further
direction from U.S. housing figures out later, which, if better
than expected, could help shares reverse some of the early
losses.
"The FTSE remains extremely data-sensitive, particularly
from the U.S. Today's data is expected to show some bottoming
out - if we see anything better than that it could lend a drive
to the market," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
Among those to potentially get a boost from the data would
be Wolseley, the world's biggest building supplies
company, Bowman said. The stock was down 1.7 percent near
midday.
"Wolseley is seen as a fairly core play in terms of U.S.
housing and construction, although how much is priced-in already
is difficult to say," he said.
The index still enjoyed strong technical support and was
seen as merely experiencing a temporary pullback before heading
towards last year's highs in the 6,100 region, according to
broker Cheuvreux.
"We do not exclude (an) addition(al) congestion phase before
renewing strength towards the prior swing tops within the
6,050-6,100 target window," the broker said in a note.
"The rising 50-day moving average would act as a strong
support, currently at the 5,835 level."
Vodafone was the top FTSE riser, up 1.7 percent,
buoyed by sector rotation out of cyclical stocks and with Morgan
Stanley suggesting now is a good time to buy into the stock, on
valuation grounds, traders said.
One of the most heavily traded stocks, however, was Glencore
, down 2.2 percent in volumes around 79 percent of their
90-day daily average after a source said a consortium including
the commodities giant was close to a deal to buy Viterra Inc
, Canada's biggest grain handler.