UPDATE 1-Wall St to brokers: Investors should buy, not flee

* Brokerages tell advisers that clients should add stocks
* U.S. economy may be sluggish, but not expected to slow
* Firms say buy large-cap stocks, high yielding shares
(Adds comments from Schwab, RBC, BMO)
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Wall Street's advice to
investors battered by plunging markets: Keep buying stocks.
With markets plunging for more than a week, and no relief
in sight, some of the biggest brokerages on Thursday afternoon
and early on Friday told their advisers that clients should not
flee but instead buy into the panic.
"Mr. Market is often wrong and panic selling is dangerous,"
David Bianco, chief U.S. strategist for Merrill Lynch global
research, wrote in a strategy note. "Panic selling in a
correction is dangerous, as the best days usually closely
follow the worst."
The benchmark S&P 500 Index .SPX sank into "correction"
territory on Thursday, falling more than 10 percent from highs
reached in April, and slipped again on Friday despite an early
rally inspired by an encouraging job growth report.
Federal lawmakers reached a debt-ceiling agreement this
week that removed the threat of a U.S. default and briefly
inspired a burst of optimism. Yet investor sentiment quickly
became gloomy again amid persistent views that weakness in the
U.S. economy and spreading sovereign debt problems in Europe
would lead to another slowdown.
Merrill Lynch strategists, in a conference call early
Friday for its 16,241 advisers, said clients should buy the
largest companies in the S&P 500 -- excluding financial
services stocks.
Bianco, in a research note, predicted corporate earnings
growth will slow to high single-digit rates, prompting analysts
to "trim but not slash" their 2012 profit forecasts. Business
spending will remain robust, particularly among energy, mining,
transportation, utility and capital goods companies.
Wells Fargo Advisors, third among U.S. broker-dealers with
15,194 advisers, recommended that long-term investors trim
their bond exposure by 2 percent and bump up their holdings in
large-cap stocks by a similar amount.
"It is still too early to jump into the market in a big
way, but long-term investors should use current market weakness
to add to equity positions," Wells strategists wrote in a
special market update for advisers.
The Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) unit repeated these views in a
live "radio show" Thursday afternoon that had been scheduled to
discuss this week's debt-ceiling agreement by U.S. lawmakers.
At Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), call center volume was up
more than 30 percent on Thursday as nervous clients sought
investment advice, spokesman Greg Gable said.
Schwab also posts regular commentary from its chief
investment strategist on its website, which has been getting a
lot of traffic as well. The general message that "you don't
want to design an investing strategy in the moment of a market
panic," Gable said.
Edward D. Jones & Co, whose more than 12,000 retail brokers
cater to small investors, said the economy may be growing
slowly but it is not shrinking.
Jones investment strategist Kate Warne, in a note to
financial advisers, said investors are ignoring some positive
signals: banks are in good health, oil prices are below $90 a
barrel and companies are financially stronger.
"Don't let (market) declines cause you to make decisions to
overturn your investment strategy," Warne advised the firm's
brokers. "Instead, consider adding quality stocks, especially
those that have a track record of increasing their dividends."
In Toronto, Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) global asset
management unit said it was finalizing a special commentary to
help provide its advisers with market context and positioning.
A Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) broker said Canada's No. 4 bank
had not reached out to its advisers since last week when the
debt ceiling debate was coming to a head, though nerves are
still frazzled.
"It honestly feels like you're walking in a field of land
mines and you're about to step on another one," said the
adviser, who had not been cleared to speak with the media.
Michael Ryan, chief investment strategist for UBS Wealth
Management Americas, told the firm's 6,862 advisers investors
should refrain from liquidating their positions into the panic,
saying stocks are "deeply oversold."
That said, the selling pressure will likely persist.
"The market damage experienced over the past two weeks has
been stunning with regard to both speed and scope, and it will
take time before markets recover," Ryan wrote in a research
note distributed through UBS's market response center.
(Additional reporting by John McCrank in Toronto; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz and Rob Wilson)