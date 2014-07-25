版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Canada's main stock index turns positive

TORONTO, July 25 Canada's Main Stock Index

* Turns positive, up 5.94 points at 15,400.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐