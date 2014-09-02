Canada Crude-Heavy grades strengthen as demand boost eyed

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 2 Canadian heavy crude
differentials narrowed on Tuesday on tightened supply and the
possibility of strong demand for the oil to fill a new pipeline
project.
In the first day of the September trading window, Western
Canada Select heavy blend for October delivery last traded at
$14.00 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
That compares with a settlement price on Friday of $16.35
below the benchmark.
Traders are looking ahead to linefill on Enbridge Inc's
600,000-bpd Flanagan South pipeline between Illinois
and Cushing, Oklahoma, which is expected to take place in
October and will boost demand for Canadian crude.
Also on Tuesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it had
restarted a unit at its 100,000-bpd Scotford refinery near
Edmonton, Alberta. The company posted a notice of the restart on
a community information line but did not provide additional
detail.
Maintenance at oil sands projects is also set to cut supply.
Cenovus Energy Inc has a two-week partial
turnaround at its 114,000 barrel-per-day Foster Creek oil sands
project scheduled, while ConocoPhillips is shutting down
30,000 bpd of production at its Surmont project during a four-
to five-week turnaround starting on Tuesday..
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shut down synthetic
crude production for 25 days at its 119,000-bpd Horizon project
from mid-August in order to complete expansion work.
Light synthetic crude for October delivery last traded at 25
cents above WTI, compared with Friday's settlement price of 65
cents under the benchmark.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Grant McCool)