UPDATE 1-Canadian crude - Synthetic jumps on Syncrude coker shutdown

* July synthetic last at $11.25 per barrel above WTI
* July WCS last at $12.90 per barrel below WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, June 10 Canadian light
synthetic crude prices jumped sharply higher on Monday on
expectations of lower supply after Syncrude Canada Ltd said a
coker at its northern Alberta oil sands project would be shut
for maintenance for the next 50 days.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery
rose as high as $13.00 per barrel above the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, the strongest price since late September
2012.
It was last trading at a premium of $11.25 per barrel above
WTI, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers, up from a settlement
price of $4.50 per barrel over the benchmark on Friday.
Trading sources said data showing the impact on Syncrude
production volumes would not be released until Tuesday.
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in
Syncrude, said it still expects output from the project to range
between 100 million and 110 million barrels in 2013.
Work on the unit was originally scheduled to begin in the
second half of the year, but plans for the shutdown were brought
forward after an attached boiler unit was closed for unplanned
maintenance last month.
Expectations of tighter supply were tempered slightly by
news Suncor Energy Inc had completed planned maintenance
on the 125,000 barrel per day U1 upgrader at its oil sands
operation near Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Oil sands upgraders convert bitumen from the oil sands into
refinery-ready synthetic crude.
Meanwhile, Imperial Oil Ltd reported planned
maintenance continuing at its 187,000 barrel per day Strathcona
refinery in Alberta.
Heavy oil prices also strengthened, with Western Canada
Select heavy blend for July delivery last trading at $12.90 per
barrel below WTI. That compares with a settlement price of
$14.15 below the benchmark on Friday.