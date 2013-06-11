Canada crude - Synthetic rises on lower supply expectations

* July synthetic last at $12.75 per barrel above WTI
* July WCS last trading at $10 per barrel below WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Canadian light
synthetic crude prices rose on expectations of lower supply on
Tuesday, extending gains from Monday's sharp jump higher when
Syncrude Canada Ltd said a coker at its northern Alberta oil
sands project would be shut for 50 days.
Two market sources told Reuters Syncrude production would be
cut by 2.8 million barrels in July as a result. A spokeswoman
for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd declined to comment.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery
last traded at a premium of $12.75 per barrel over the West
Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy
Brokers.
That compares with a settlement price on Monday of $11.50
per barrel above the benchmark, which was the highest settlement
in around nine months.
Heavy oil prices also climbed, helped by anticipation of
increased demand from Exxon Mobil Corp's 238,600 barrel
per day Joliet, Illinois, refinery.
Genscape, an oil market intelligence service, said the
refinery was ramping up activity after a shutdown that began in
April.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery last
traded at a discount of $10.00 per barrel below WTI, compared
with a settlement price of $12.90 per barrel below the benchmark
on Monday.