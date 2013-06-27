Canada crude - Traders expecting volatile start to new month

* August WCS last at $14.00 per barrel below WTI
* August synthetic last trading at $3 per barrel above WTI
* Traders say volumes very thin after Alberta floods
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 27 Canadian oil traders
braced for a wild ride next week as the aftermath of two major
pipeline closures as well as the cleanup from record floods in
southern Alberta are likely to feed volatility when a new
trading window opens at the start of July.
News that the 307,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain pipeline
had been shut down for the second time in two weeks weighed on
demand for heavy crude. Meanwhile the extended closure of a
smaller line in northern Alberta was forcing producers to shut
in output, supporting synthetic prices.
Trading activity was thin, however, with dealers awaiting
the reopening of the monthly trading "window", a roughly
three-week period at the start of each month during which
traders buy and sell crude and can nominate shipments on
pipelines.
Also, some traders were still displaced by the record
flooding that hit Calgary this week.
"The market is dead," one Calgary-based crude trader said.
"Most people are out of the office."
Another trader said price activity next week could be
volatile as a result of the pipeline closures and floods.
Nexen Inc, owned by CNOOC Ltd, and Suncor Energy
Inc both said they have reduced production at their oil
sands operations as parts of the Enbridge Inc pipeline
system that serves the region remained closed after it spilled
crude near Fort McMurray on
Saturday.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said its Trans
Mountain line - which carries oil sands crude and refined
products across the Canadian Rockies to the Port of Vancouver
and Puget Sound - was shut on Wednesday after workers found a
small amount of contaminated soil near Hope, British Columbia.
Both leaks could intensify environmental opposition to
controversial proposals to expand Canada's pipeline network so
landlocked oil sands crude can reach global markets.
The alternative method of crude-by-rail also looks set to
come in for criticism after five rail cars carrying diluent,
which is blended with raw bitumen so it can flow through
pipelines, derailed on Thursday on a sinking bridge over the
swollen Bow River in Calgary.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for August delivery last
traded at $14.00 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $16.00 per barrel
below WTI on Wednesday. It was well below nine-month highs
around $10 per barrel below the benchmark hit earlier in June.
The impact of the Trans Mountain closure was modest compared
with June 12, when prices slumped after an earlier small leak
forced the line to shut for two days.
Kinder Morgan said on Thursday it was working to restart the
line later in the day subject to consultation with regulators.
SYNTHETIC STEADY
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for August delivery
last traded at a premium of $3 per barrel over WTI, unchanged
from Wednesday's settlement price.
"We're working with Enbridge to get the pipeline operating
as quickly as it is safe to do so," Nexen spokeswoman Patti
Lewis said in an email. She declined to provide specific numbers
on how much production rates were reduced.
Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, also shut its
345,000 bpd Athabasca pipeline and Waupisoo line, which can
carry up to 600,000 bpd, as a precaution. The Waupisoo and part
of the Athabasca lines have now reopened, but Enbridge had no
estimate for when the system will be completely restarted.
The company said it believed ground movement was responsible
for the spill. Northern Alberta was also hit by heavy rains and
severe flooding earlier this month.
Thin liquidity in the market was exacerbated by the fact
that most Calgary traders continued to work from home after
unprecedented flooding forced companies to evacuate their
offices in the city's core last Friday.
Power has been restored to most of Calgary's downtown, but
city authorities urged employees to work from home as clean-up
efforts continue.