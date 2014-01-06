Canada crude -Heavy grades extend gains to hit 5-month high

* Feb WCS trades at $19.00/bbl below WTI
* Feb synthetic trades at $2.75/bbl above WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 6 Canadian heavy crude
prices extended gains to reach five-month highs on Monday,
helped by concerns about harsh weather affecting oil sands
production in northern Alberta.
Oil sands projects are designed to cope with extreme cold
but recent temperature swings have prompted some traders to bet
that production could slow down.
Some market players also said the market is anticipating
increased demand from BP Plc's 405,000 bpd Whiting,
Indiana, refinery after a revamp last year.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for February delivery last
traded at $19.00 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That was the narrowest differential since late July and
compares with a settlement price of $20.00 per barrel below the
benchmark on Friday.
Canadian heavy crude prices have rallied steadily since
slipping to $41.50 per barrel below WTI in early November.
"The restart of Whiting refinery is starting to have some
impact," said Martin King, analyst at FirstEnergy Capital in
Calgary. "Overall we are seeing a better clean-up of excess
volumes (in the market)."
The Whiting refinery upgrade will increase its Canadian
crude processing capacity to 350,000 bpd from 85,000 bpd. BP has
said it expects to begin ramping up Canadian crude processing
from year-end 2013 through the first quarter of 2014.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for February
delivery also climbed to a four-month high of $2.75 per barrel
above WTI, up from Friday's settlement price of $2.50 per barrel
above the benchmark.
Syncrude's oil sands operations in northern Alberta produced
an average of 291,300 barrels per day of synthetic crude in
December, 10 percent less than the previous month, according to
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, the project's largest-interest
owner.
COS spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said the project had
experienced some unplanned downtime in the upgrader, which
converts raw bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
The risk of supply issues offset the impact of reduced
demand from the 130,000 bpd Co-op refinery in Regina,
Saskatchewan, which is running at half capacity since an
explosion on Dec. 24.