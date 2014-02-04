Canada crude -Synthetic falls as Syncrude output rises

* March synthetic last trades at 50 cents/bbl below WTI

* March WCS trades at $19.30/bbl below WTI

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 4 Canadian synthetic crude prices fell on Tuesday as data showed healthy production from the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta.

Syncrude produced an average of 305,000 barrels per day in January, the project's largest-interest owner Canadian Oil Sands said.

That was 4.7 percent higher than December output and up nearly 10 percent on monthly production in January 2013.

Synthetic prices have been supported in recent weeks by speculation harsh winter weather would trigger production outages and one Calgary crude trader said the robust figures were a bit of a surprise.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for March delivery last traded at 50 cents per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

That compares with a settlement price on Monday of $1.25 per barrel below the benchmark.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for March delivery last traded at $19.30 per barrel below WTI, compared with a settlement price on Monday of $18.05 per barrel below the benchmark.

The Syncrude Project is a joint venture of Canadian Oil Sands, Imperial Oil Ltd, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp , Nexen Inc, Sinopec and Suncor Energy Inc as the project owners, and Syncrude as the project operator.