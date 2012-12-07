版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 05:54 BJT

CANADA FX-C$ firms after source says CNOOC bid for Nexen approved

TORONTO Dec 7 The Canadian dollar firmed to C$0.9887 against the U.S. currency after a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that a C$15.1 billion bid from China's CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc had been approved by Canada's federal government.

The resource-linked currency had been trading at around C$0.9908, or $1.0093, just before the news.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐