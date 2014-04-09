版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as bank, energy shares gain

TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday as gains in the financial and energy
sectors offset weakness in gold-mining shares after the bullion
price slipped.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 27.13 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,399.58
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐