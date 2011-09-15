TSX may open higher on support for Greece

Sept 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday, three years after Lehman's collapse, as global equity markets rose on support from European leaders for debt-laden Greece.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures rose after three days of market gains as investors welcomed signs that European leaders are committed to keeping Greece afloat for now. [.N]

* European shares rose after German and French leaders said they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone, though Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX dropped sharply after it said a trader had lost around $2 billion in unauthorized dealing. [.EU]

* Most Asian stock indexes were up in a relief rally.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.38 percent in early trade.

* Oil traded at over $114 , up over $2, buoyed by a rally in European equities, a weaker dollar, and an improvement in risk appetite after euro zone leaders reiterated their commitment to keeping Greece afloat. [O/R]

* Gold prices slipped more than 1 percent to below $1,800 an ounce as stock markets extended gains in Europe, diverting interest from the precious metal. [GOL/]

* Copper rebounded after European leaders signaled they won't allow Greece to default on its debt, but turmoil in European money markets and a faltering U.S. economy cast doubts over the strength of demand. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO): The oil exploration and production company said it has signed partnership agreements with Norwegian Statoil's Brazilian division for two properties located in the Camamu-Almada Basin. [ID:nL3E7KF2BG]

* Thomson Reuters' (TRI.TO): India's Infosys Technologies is close to acquiring the healthcare business of Thomson Reuters for $700-$750 million, an Indian newspaper reported. [ID:nL3E7KF25C]

* Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO): The operator of dollar stores reported a 79 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by sales from the new stores it opened in the past one year. [ID:nL3E7KE4G9]

* Alamos Gold (AGI.TO): The gold miner raised its half yearly dividend by 40 percent, the third increase since its first payout in 2010 amid skyrocketing gold prices. [ID:nL3E7KF249]

* Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO: The packaged ice maker said more of its secured lenders refused to extend waivers on certain senior credit facilities and issued notices of default. [ID:nL3E7KE4HA]

* Anvil Mining AVM.TO: The copper producer said it was unaware of any material developments about its business following speculation in an Australian newspaper that it may be the target of a $1 billion bid. [ID:nL3E7KF0AK]

* Americas Petrogas BOE.V: The company said it found oil in its asset in Argentina and intends to build test production facilities in the fourth-quarter. [ID:nL3E7KE4L6]

* Pacific Wildcat Resources PAW.V: The minerals and metals firm said it had established potential reserves of niobium and rare earth at its Kenyan mining project near the port city of Mombasa. [ID:nL5E7KF06X]

* Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE.TO): The company will assign a 30 percent working interest in two of its Colombian contracts to Drift Lake Resources Inc's (DLA) South American unit, to cut exploration costs. Under the terms, Drift's unit Sintana Energy, will finance 60 percent of the development costs for the first phase, for both contracts based in the Upper Magdalena Basin, Colombia. [ID:nL3E7KF22V]

* TVI Pacific Inc TVI.TO: The firm said it expects to extend the life of its Canatuan copper mine in southern Philippines beyond 2013 and is looking at other prospects, such as gold mining, to boost output. [ID: nL3E7KF1YK] ($1= $0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar)