TSX may open lower as Europe optimism fades

Oct 17 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Monday after the German finance minister said an EU summit on Oct 23 would not produce a decisive agreement on resolving the euro zone debt crisis, dampening earlier hopes.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures fell after the market's best two-week run since 2009 as Germany's finance minister said a forthcoming European summit would not yield a definitive solution to the region's debt crisis. [.N]

* European shares reversed earlier gains to trade down after Germany warned against unrealistic "dreams" that this weekend's European Union summit will produce a definitive plan to tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis. [.EU]

* Asian shares rose with the Nikkei average edging up to a six-week high.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.09 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude extended losses and U.S. crude turned negative following remarks from Germany that the forthcoming EU summit would not produce a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis. [O/R]

* Gold jumped to a three-week high, boosted by fresh investor interest and a softer dollar against the euro after a G20 summit reinforced hopes that European leaders would soon resolve the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]

* Copper rallied to a three-week peak as prospects for a resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis spurred risk appetite, while supply concerns gathered momentum due to strikes in Peru and Indonesia. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Research In Motion Ltd. RIM.TO: The Blackberry maker said it will offer free premium apps worth more than $100, in a bid to appease its customers following BlackBerry service disruption last week. [ID:nL3E7LH182]

* Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO): The insurer said it expects to post a loss in its third quarter due to the impact of unfavorable moves in both interest rates and equity markets. It expects to report a loss of C$621 million in the quarter. [ID:nN1E79G066]

* Imax Corp IMX.TO: The giant movie screen maker will license laser projection technology from struggling Eastman Kodak Co in a deal that will enable more Imax theaters to show digital films. [ID:nN1E79F06O]

* Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO: The fund has gained five more days to announce the results of its strategic alternatives review, extending a mutual agreement between it and two warring unitholders. [ID:nL3E7LH1J0]

* Mitec Telecom Inc. MTM.TO: The mobile wireless products maker posted a wider quarterly loss hurt by reduced sales at its wireless and VSAT divisions. [ID:nL3E7LE3CJ]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Daylight Energy DAY.TO reinstated with sector performer rating at CIBC

* Finning International (FTT.TO) price target cut to C$28 from C$32 at CIBC

* Novagold Resources (NG.TO) price target cut to $11 from $16 at RBC

* Torstar Corp (TSb.TO) price target cut to C$11.50 from C$13 at National Bank ($1= $1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar)