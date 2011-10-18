TSX may open lower as China weighs on commodities

Oct 18 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday as worries about slowing Chinese economy
dragged commodity prices down.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* S&P 500 stock index futures eased modestly after a Moody's
warning on France's credit rating and a slowdown in China's
growth revived concerns over a worsening debt crisis in Europe
and a hard landing for Asian economies. [.N]
* European shares fell, with miners among the biggest
casualties after China, the world's largest metal-consuming
nation, reported lower growth rates, while French stocks
underperformed after a warning from Moody's about the country's
credit rating. [.EU]
* Asian and Australian shares fell, as resource stocks
tumbled on renewed worries about the global economy.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.8 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures slid below $110 a barrel, paring
earlier gains, after weaker Chinese third-quarter economic
growth prompted concern about future demand from the world's
second-largest oil consumer and as Moody's warned France of a
negative outlook. [O/R]
* Gold fell after evidence of slowing Chinese growth and
mounting worries over the euro zone following a warning from a
ratings agency over France's triple-A credit rating weighed on
the commodities complex and boosted the dollar. [GOL/]
* Copper fell after top metals consumer China's economic
growth data came in a touch lower than expected and on concerns
about its biggest trading partner Europe's festering debt
problems. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): Canada's energy regulator has
asked the company to explain whether a proposed pipeline
reversal is part of a bigger plan to export crude, a concern
expressed by environmental groups seeking a more thorough
review of the project. [ID:nN1E79G1RX]
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO): The
company said it now owns about 74 percent of Afexa Life
Sciences Inc FXA.TO, and extended its offer for the Canadian
cold and flu medicine maker by 10 days. [ID:nL3E7LI1P2].
* Sprott Resource Corp. (SCP.TO): The company said it was
exploring a sale of Waseca Energy Inc, a 81 percent owned oil
subsidiary that has tripled the value of its oil and gas
properties since the end of 2010. [ID:nN1E79H06L]
* Emerge Oil & Gas Inc. EME.TO: The exploration company
cut its 2011 production forecast hurt by wet weather conditions
and depleting resources, and it expects to drill fewer than
expected wells this year.[ID:nL3E7LH3GS]
* Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO): The wholesaler and
distributor of food and non-food products posted a 72 percent
rise in quarterly profit, helped by various acquisitions.
[ID:nL3E7LI1Z0]
* Garda World Security Corp. GW.TO: The security services
provider said a unit has acquired airport screening services
provider Aeroguard for C$16 million in cash and shares.
[ID:nL3E7LI218]
* Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp. FMC.TO. The company's
second-quarter revenue jumped 80 percent sequentially on strong
export sales. It reported revenue of C$35.2 million.
[ID:nL3E7LI1Y1]
* Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS.TO): The insurance
company said it settled all its legal disputes with
Pennsylvania Insurance Department. [ID:nL3E7LH3DW]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Great West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) price target cut to C$24
from C$26 at CIBC
* Industrial Alliance (IAG.TO) price target cut to C$38 from
C$40 at CIBC
* Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) price target cut to C$15 from
C$1 at CIBC
* Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) price target cut to C$27 from
C$31 at CIBC ($1= $1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam)