版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 10月 18日 星期二 20:34 BJT

TSX may open lower as China weighs on commodities

Oct 18 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Tuesday as worries about slowing Chinese economy dragged commodity prices down.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* S&P 500 stock index futures eased modestly after a Moody's warning on France's credit rating and a slowdown in China's growth revived concerns over a worsening debt crisis in Europe and a hard landing for Asian economies. [.N]

* European shares fell, with miners among the biggest casualties after China, the world's largest metal-consuming nation, reported lower growth rates, while French stocks underperformed after a warning from Moody's about the country's credit rating. [.EU]

* Asian and Australian shares fell, as resource stocks tumbled on renewed worries about the global economy. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters subscribers can register at [CA/MNC] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.8 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude futures slid below $110 a barrel, paring earlier gains, after weaker Chinese third-quarter economic growth prompted concern about future demand from the world's second-largest oil consumer and as Moody's warned France of a negative outlook. [O/R]

* Gold fell after evidence of slowing Chinese growth and mounting worries over the euro zone following a warning from a ratings agency over France's triple-A credit rating weighed on the commodities complex and boosted the dollar. [GOL/]

* Copper fell after top metals consumer China's economic growth data came in a touch lower than expected and on concerns about its biggest trading partner Europe's festering debt problems. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): Canada's energy regulator has asked the company to explain whether a proposed pipeline reversal is part of a bigger plan to export crude, a concern expressed by environmental groups seeking a more thorough review of the project. [ID:nN1E79G1RX]

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO): The company said it now owns about 74 percent of Afexa Life Sciences Inc FXA.TO, and extended its offer for the Canadian cold and flu medicine maker by 10 days. [ID:nL3E7LI1P2].

* Sprott Resource Corp. (SCP.TO): The company said it was exploring a sale of Waseca Energy Inc, a 81 percent owned oil subsidiary that has tripled the value of its oil and gas properties since the end of 2010. [ID:nN1E79H06L]

* Emerge Oil & Gas Inc. EME.TO: The exploration company cut its 2011 production forecast hurt by wet weather conditions and depleting resources, and it expects to drill fewer than expected wells this year.[ID:nL3E7LH3GS]

* Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO): The wholesaler and distributor of food and non-food products posted a 72 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by various acquisitions. [ID:nL3E7LI1Z0]

* Garda World Security Corp. GW.TO: The security services provider said a unit has acquired airport screening services provider Aeroguard for C$16 million in cash and shares. [ID:nL3E7LI218]

* Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp. FMC.TO. The company's second-quarter revenue jumped 80 percent sequentially on strong export sales. It reported revenue of C$35.2 million. [ID:nL3E7LI1Y1]

* Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS.TO): The insurance company said it settled all its legal disputes with Pennsylvania Insurance Department. [ID:nL3E7LH3DW]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Great West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) price target cut to C$24 from C$26 at CIBC

* Industrial Alliance (IAG.TO) price target cut to C$38 from C$40 at CIBC

* Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) price target cut to C$15 from C$1 at CIBC

* Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) price target cut to C$27 from C$31 at CIBC ($1= $1.02 Canadian) (Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐