TSX may open lower on weak commodity prices

Oct 31 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Monday, hurt by falling commodity prices, after
Japan's intervention in the currency market triggered a spike
in the U.S dollar.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell in lackluster volume,
following four weeks of equities gains, as a spike in the U.S.
dollar weighed on commodity prices and bids on riskier assets
dried up. [.N]
* European shares fell early as banks gave up some of last
week's strong gains, and with miners hurt by falling metals
prices after Japan intervened to stem the yen's rise against
the dollar. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.63 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices eased lower, with Brent slipping below $110, as
the dollar rose against the yen following the Japanese
intervention [O/R]
* Gold fell by more than 1 percent, following its strongest
weekly performance in a month, after Japan's intervention in
the currency market triggered a spike in the dollar, which was
already benefiting from ongoing concern about the euro zone.
[GOL/]
* Copper slipped as the dollar rose and enthusiasm for
Europe's debt deal gave way to realism that the regions'
economic problems are far from over, though the metal remained
on track for its biggest monthly rise since last December.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TMX Group (X.TO): The owner of Toronto Stock Exchange said
late on Sunday that it unanimously supports Maple Group's C$3.8
billion buyout proposal and urged its shareholders to vote for
the deal. [ID:nL4E7LV0LA]
* AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO): The company agreed to acquire
Pacific Northern Gas Ltd PNG.TO for about C$230 million in
cash. [ID:nL4E7LV20K]
* Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA.TO): The
satellite and data distribution company posted higher quarterly
profit, helped by robust bookings in its U.S. operations and
medical robotics business. [ID:nL4E7LS2Z8]
* Vitran Corp. VTN.TO: The trucking company posted a
quarterly loss, hurt by higher workers' compensation and
healthcare costs in its less-than-truckload segment in the
United States. [ID:nL4E7LV1X9]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) price target cut to $60 from
$91 at CIBC
* Postmedia Network Canada (PNCa.TO) price target to C$10.25
from C$10.50 at National Bank
* ShaMaran Petroleum (SNM.V) price target cut to C$1.15 from
C$1.45 at Canaccord Genuity
($1= $1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani)