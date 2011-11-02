TSX may open higher ahead of U.S. policy meeting

Nov 2 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors awaiting
developments on the Greece debt crisis and a U.S. monetary
policy meeting later in the day.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures edged higher, following two days
of sharp market losses, with developments in Greece and a U.S.
monetary policy meeting in focus. [.N]
* European stocks turned negative in late morning, adding to
a sharp two-session drop as investors dumped banking shares on
fresh concerns about euro zone debt crisis. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.67 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude bounced after three days of losses, supported
by hopes the Federal Reserve might hint at more measures to
boost the U.S. economy, although retreating from earlier highs
on renewed euro zone debt worries. [O/R]
* Gold firmed, helped by safe-haven demand as the euro zone
troubles deepened and business surveys showed the severe impact
the crisis had on manufacturing in the region. [GOL/]
* Copper rallied on renewed risk appetite and underpinned by
supply constraints although a decline in euro zone
manufacturing conditions tempered gains. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Talisman Energy Inc. TLM.TO: The oil producer posted a
37 percent rise in its quarterly profit, helped partially by
higher oil prices. [ID:nL4E7M2300]
* Lundin Mining (LUN.TO): The company, which owns a minority
stake in the massive Tenke Fungurume mine in Africa, said on
Tuesday that majority stakeholder Freeport-McMoRan has approved
a planned expansion at the copper-cobalt mine, which will
result in a 50 percent increase in the mine's copper output,
once it is complete in 2013.[ID:nN1E7A01VE]
* Intact Financial Corp. (IFC.TO): The home and auto insurer
said its net profit for the third quarter slipped 7 percent
amid severe weather conditions. [ID:nN1E7A103B]
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO): The oilfield services
company reported a 48 percent rise in third-quarter profit,
driven by robust pressure pumping activity in unconventional
oil and natural gas plays in western Canada and the United
States.[ID:nL4E7LV2K6]
* Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO): The natural gas company posted a
higher quarterly profit, helped by strong performance across
its business segments, and raised its dividend for the second
time this year. [ID:nL4E7M13HP]
* Westport Innovations WPT.TO: The company forecast a 70
percent growth in its full-year revenue, as it expects to gain
from the rising use of natural gas as a transportation fuel.
[ID:nL4E7M13CM]
* Torstar Corp. (TSb.TO): The publisher of Toronto Star,
Canada's biggest daily, reported a 74 percent jump in
third-quarter net profit, helped by growth in its digital
division, but said visibility on advertising revenue remains
limited. [ID:nL4E7M23D4]
* MDC Partners Inc. MDZa.TO: The company posted a wider
quarterly loss, hurt by a slowdown in client work and delays in
new projects and campaigns, and the advertising holding company
raised its full-year revenue forecast.[ID:nL4E7M13EM]
* Mega Brands MB.TO: The toy-maker posted a marginal dip
in third-quarter profit, partly on higher costs, but the
company said it expected signs of recovery across all its
segments ahead of the crucial holiday season. [ID:nL4E7M23N9]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Inmet Mining IMN.TO price target cut to C$109 from C$114
at Salman Partners
* Peregrine Diamonds (PGD.TO) price target cut to C$4.50
from C$4.75 at Salman Partners
* Petrominerales PMG.TO price target cut to C$34.50 from
C$36.75 at CIBC
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) rating raised to
outperform on valuation at Baird
* Sherritt International (S.TO) price target cut to C$12.90
from C$14.20 at Salman Partners
* Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO) price target raised to
C$23 from C$22 at CIBC; rating raised to strong buy from
outperform, price target raised to C$24.75 from C$22.75 at
Raymond James
* TransForce Inc TFI.TO price target raised to C$15.50
from C$14.50 at CIBC ($1= $1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani)