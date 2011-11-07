TSX may open lower as euro concerns spread to Italy

Nov 7 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Monday on concern that the euro zone debt crisis
could engulf Italy, overshadowing a government coalition deal
in Greece that could help secure its latest bailout package.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell as political turmoil in
Italy sparked worry the euro zone debt crisis could consume the
region's third largest economy.[.N]
* European stocks pared losses on intensifying market talk
that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi could resign
soon, easing fears over the country's ability to deal with its
debt pile. [.EU]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.25 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil rose above $112 a barrel on hopes
political settlements in Greece and Italy could help resolve
the euro zone debt crisis and minimize the chances of a further
slowdown in global economic growth. [O/R]
* Gold rose more than 1 percent as investors piled into the
traditional safe haven asset as Europe's debt crisis
intensified on concerns about political instability in Italy
and Greece. [GOL/]
* Copper fell nearly 2 percent, with investors struggling to
see better demand prospects as economic and political
difficulties in Greece and Italy fueled concern that Europe's
debt crisis is unraveling. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO): The oil and gas company's
quarterly profit more than doubled helped by higher oil and
natural gas production from its Australian properties.
[ID:nL4E7M71MG]
* Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO): The oilfield
services provider's third-quarter net profit nearly doubled,
helped by a strong demand for oilfield services.
[ID:nL4E7M71JJ]
* Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp. YNG.TO: The company said its
quarterly loss narrowed as it gained from warrants.
[ID:nL4E7M71KD]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Air Canada ACa.TO: price target cut to C$1.80 from C$2
at National Bank Financial
* Canadian REIT (REF_u.TO): price target raised to C$37.50
from C$35.00 at CIBC
* Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO): price target cut to C$33 from
C$34 at CIBC
* Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO): price target raised
to C$79.50 from C$76 at CIBC
* Flint Energy Services Ltd FES.TO: price target raised to
C$18.00 from C$15.50 at CIBC
* Miranda Technologies Inc MT.TO: price target raised to
C$12 from C$8 at CIBC
* Open Range Energy Corp ONR.TO: price target cut to C$4
from C$13.50 at National Bank Financial
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO): price target raised to
C$64 from C$62 at CIBC
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO): price target raised to
C$10.00 from C$9.50 at CIBC ($1= $1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani)