TSX may open lower as euro concerns spread to Italy

Nov 7 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Monday on concern that the euro zone debt crisis could engulf Italy, overshadowing a government coalition deal in Greece that could help secure its latest bailout package.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures fell as political turmoil in Italy sparked worry the euro zone debt crisis could consume the region's third largest economy.[.N]

* European stocks pared losses on intensifying market talk that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi could resign soon, easing fears over the country's ability to deal with its debt pile. [.EU]

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.25 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude oil rose above $112 a barrel on hopes political settlements in Greece and Italy could help resolve the euro zone debt crisis and minimize the chances of a further slowdown in global economic growth. [O/R]

* Gold rose more than 1 percent as investors piled into the traditional safe haven asset as Europe's debt crisis intensified on concerns about political instability in Italy and Greece. [GOL/]

* Copper fell nearly 2 percent, with investors struggling to see better demand prospects as economic and political difficulties in Greece and Italy fueled concern that Europe's debt crisis is unraveling. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO): The oil and gas company's quarterly profit more than doubled helped by higher oil and natural gas production from its Australian properties. [ID:nL4E7M71MG]

* Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO): The oilfield services provider's third-quarter net profit nearly doubled, helped by a strong demand for oilfield services. [ID:nL4E7M71JJ]

* Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp. YNG.TO: The company said its quarterly loss narrowed as it gained from warrants. [ID:nL4E7M71KD]

