版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 21日 星期一 21:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up, led by Maple Leaf Foods, resources

TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday, with Maple Leaf Foods surging 10
percent after saying it will look to sell its bakery business
and major gold miners and energy companies helping extend gains
to a fresh two-year high.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 36.17 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,172.06
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐