CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up, led by Maple Leaf Foods, resources

TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, with Maple Leaf Foods surging 10 percent after saying it will look to sell its bakery business and major gold miners and energy companies helping extend gains to a fresh two-year high. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.17 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,172.06 shortly after the open.