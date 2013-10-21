CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up, led by Maple Leaf Foods, resources

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, with Maple Leaf Foods surging 10 percent after saying it will look to sell its bakery business and major gold miners and energy companies helping extend gains to a fresh two-year high. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.17 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,172.06 shortly after the open.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.