加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四

BRIEF-Toronto stocks turn positive

TORONTO, March 20 Toronto Stock Index

* Turns positive, up 11.53 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,345.57 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
