2013年 3月 5日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as miners, energy weigh

TORONTO, March 4 Toronto's main stock index
closed lower on Monday, led by a drop in the heavyweight mining
and energy sectors, as weaker oil prices and global economic
worries hurt investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 65.71 points, or 0.51
percent, at 12,707.41.
