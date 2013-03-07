版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 05:13 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower; telecom losses offset energy gains

TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Thursday as gains in energy shares on higher
oil prices were offset by a drop in telecom stocks after the
Canadian government moved to boost competition in the sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 5.44 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 12,826.52. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐