CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower; telecom losses offset energy gains

TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Thursday as gains in energy shares on higher oil prices were offset by a drop in telecom stocks after the Canadian government moved to boost competition in the sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.44 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,826.52. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.