CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps on Washington deal optimism

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, Oct 10 The main Canadian stock index racked up its best day in three months on Thursday as investors were encouraged by signs that U.S. lawmakers were making progress in negotiations to raise the debt ceiling. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 1.3 percent, or 164.08 points, at 12,894.41.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.