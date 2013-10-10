版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 11日 星期五 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps on Washington deal optimism

TORONTO, Oct 10 The main Canadian stock index
racked up its best day in three months on Thursday as investors
were encouraged by signs that U.S. lawmakers were making
progress in negotiations to raise the debt ceiling. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 1.3 percent, or 164.08 points,
at 12,894.41.

