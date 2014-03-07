版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 8日 星期六 05:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as jobs data help offset mining declines

TORONTO, March 7 Toronto's main stock index was
higher at the close on Friday following better-than-expected
U.S. jobs data, as energy stocks lead the market, offsetting
mining declines.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 27.16 points, or 0.2 percent at
14,299.08. All but the materials group were in positive
territory.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐