CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from Valeant

TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday, boosted by a gain in shares of Valeant after the company again boosted the cash component of its bid for Allergan, which helped offset disappointing domestic economic growth figures. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.70 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,599.65. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)