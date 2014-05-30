版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 31日 星期六 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from Valeant

TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index edged
up on Friday, boosted by a gain in shares of Valeant 
after the company again boosted the cash component of its bid
for Allergan, which helped offset disappointing domestic
economic growth figures.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 10.70 points, or 0.07 percent,
at 14,599.65.

 (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐