版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record closing high as Tim Hortons jumps

TORONTO, Aug 25 Canada's main stock index
reached a record closing high on Monday as shares of Tim Hortons
Inc shot up after the coffee chain confirmed it was in
merger talks with Burger King.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 63.19 points, or 0.41 percent,
at 15,598.74. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐