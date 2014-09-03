CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on China data, easing of Ukraine tension

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.
TORONTO, Sept 3 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Wednesday, helped by steps toward a ceasefire in Ukraine and further signs that the Chinese economy is improving. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 38.55 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,657.63. It hit a fresh record high of 15,685.13 early in the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday, mirroring U.S. market sentiment, with energy stocks leading declines as the price of crude oil fell.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks, pinched by falling crude prices, led declines, and general concerns about geopolitical uncertainty weighed on overall markets.