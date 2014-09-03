版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 04:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on China data, easing of Ukraine tension

TORONTO, Sept 3 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Wednesday, helped by steps toward a ceasefire in
Ukraine and further signs that the Chinese economy is improving.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 38.55 points, or 0.25 percent,
at 15,657.63. It hit a fresh record high of 15,685.13 early in
the session.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐