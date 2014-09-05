版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 6日 星期六 04:16 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends little changed as resources offset declines

TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's main stock market
closed near flat on Friday, with a broad retreat in most sectors
offset by modest gains in resources shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 finished the session down 6.87 points, or 0.04
percent, at 15,569.92. The index dipped 0.4 percent on the week.
    Seven of the index's 10 main groups fell during the session.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)
