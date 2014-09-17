版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 18日 星期四 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower after Fed comment

TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday after investors digested commentary from the U.S.
Federal Reserve on its outlook for interest rates following a
two-day policy meeting.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 51.66 points, or 0.33
percent, at 15,458.88. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
