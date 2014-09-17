CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower after Fed comment

TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after investors digested commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its outlook for interest rates following a two-day policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.66 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,458.88. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)