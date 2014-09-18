CANADA STOCKS-TSX near flat as mining drop offset by TransCanada

TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Thursday as a drop in shares of gold miners amid weakness in the price of bullion was offset by a jump in TransCanada Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.66 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,465.54. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)