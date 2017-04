TORONTO, Oct 28 Canada's main stock index ended 1 percent higher on Tuesday, with higher crude and other commodity prices helping boost energy and mining companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 155.25 points, or 1.07 percent, at 14,624.25. The index has recovered almost 1,000 points since a correction knocked it off all-time highs earlier this month. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)