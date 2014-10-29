版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold weighed by Fed optimism

TORONTO, Oct 29 Canada's main stock index closed
lower on Wednesday, weighed by major gold miners who followed
bullion lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its
bond-buying program and expressed optimism about economic
recovery.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 96.68 points, or 0.66
percent, at 14,527.57.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
