TORONTO, Oct 31 Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday after the Bank of Japan's fresh stimulus measures drove most major sectors higher, while shares of gold miners slumped with the price of bullion. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 154.63 points, or 1.07 percent, at 14,613.32. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.