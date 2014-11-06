版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as investors digest ECB comments, SNC results

TORONTO, Nov 6 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday as comments from the European Central
Bank helped offset weakness in shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
 after the engineering and construction company cut its
profit outlook.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 15.12 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 14,563.38. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)
