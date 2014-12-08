CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops most in almost 18 mths; energy leads selloff

TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest drop in nearly 18 months on Monday as a selloff in the price of oil sent shares of energy producers tumbling and hit almost every other major sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 329.53 points, or 2.28 percent, at 14,144.17. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)