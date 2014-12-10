版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 05:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls most in about 18 months as energy shares get hit

TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest single-day percentage drop in about 18 months on Wednesday as fears about slipping oil demand hit the oil price and shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 342.78 points, or 2.41 percent, at 13,852.95. All 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐