CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. data drives broad gains

TORONTO Dec 11 Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday as positive U.S. economic data boosted sentiment for equities, driving gains in most major sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 52.17 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,905.12. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)