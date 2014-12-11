版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 05:13 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. data drives broad gains

TORONTO Dec 11 Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday as positive U.S. economic data boosted sentiment for equities, driving gains in most major sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 52.17 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,905.12. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
