版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 12月 13日 星期六 05:14 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX loses 1.25 pct as Amaya shares plunge after raid

TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index ended 1.25 percent lower on Friday as a raid on the Montreal offices of gaming company Amaya Inc weighed on its shares and those of two financial firms also involved in the securities regulator probe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 173.22 points at 13,731.90. It lost more than 5 percent on the week, its biggest week-long slip since September 2011. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐