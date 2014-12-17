CANADA STOCKS-TSX surges 2.5 pct as oil shares rebound; Sherritt jumps

TORONTO Dec 17 Canada's main stock index had
its biggest one-day jump in more than three years on Wednesday
as a rebound in oil prices sent its heavily weighted energy
sector up by more than 7 percent.
The country's biggest oil and gas companies rallied as world
crude prices jumped as much as 6 percent, ending weeks of nearly
nonstop selling, with traders betting the long rout of the
commodity may be running out of steam.
Also supporting the sector, Spain's Repsol agreed on
Tuesday to buy Talisman Energy, Canada's fifth-largest
independent oil producer, for $8.3 billion with the drop in oil
prices spurring energy companies to take the plunge on big M&A
deals.
"The Talisman deal yesterday had a lot do with just getting
some confidence back in the market ... maybe identifying that
there is some value there," said Brian Pow, vice president,
research, and equity analyst at Acumen Capital Partners in
Calgary.
"A lot of the time everything gets wrapped up with fear. So
when you have any little bit of confidence, you get people
rushing back to the markets. There could be some short-covering
taking place, all that kind of stuff that builds momentum."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
, which fell more than 5 percent last week, closed up
352.36 points, or 2.54 percent, at 14,213.88.
The index's energy group was the biggest gainer, rising 7.3
percent. Stocks leading the market higher included Suncor Energy
, up 8.2 percent at C$35.71, and Canadian Natural
Resources, which rose 6.2 percent to C$34.53.
Shares of miner Sherritt International Corp were
another big gainer, rising 26 percent to C$2.87.
The U.S. move to normalize relations with Cuba could pave
the way for Sherritt to export the nickel and cobalt it mines in
Cuba to one of the biggest markets in the world, Chief Executive
David Pathe told Reuters.
PharmaCan Capital Corp, a company invested in
Canadian medical marijuana producers, began trading on Canada's
small-cap Venture Exchange on Wednesday via a reverse takeover
of a listed entity.
The stock closed at 80 Canadian cents after starting trade
at C$1.
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter
Galloway)