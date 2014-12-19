版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 12月 20日 星期六 05:14 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs for fourth day, powered by energy sector rebound

TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session and posted its biggest weekly gain in three years on Friday, powered by a rally in energy stocks as the price of oil extended its rebound from multiyear lows.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 121.51 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,468.26.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
