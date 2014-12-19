CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs for fourth day, powered by energy sector rebound

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session and posted its biggest weekly gain in three years on Friday, powered by a rally in energy stocks as the price of oil extended its rebound from multiyear lows.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 121.51 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,468.26.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.