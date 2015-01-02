版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 1月 3日 星期六 05:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX boosted by resource stocks in 1st session of new year

TORONTO Jan 2 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday, led by energy and materials stocks in the first session of 2015.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 121.21 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,753.65. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐