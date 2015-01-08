CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. data, energy shares

TORONTO Jan 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as positive U.S. data reinforced the Federal Reserve's confidence in the economy and the energy sector climbed with the price of U.S. crude oil.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 172.72 points, or 1.21 percent, at 14,457.72. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)