CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. data, energy shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed: Veresen soars, Home Capital slumps
TORONTO Jan 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as positive U.S. data reinforced the Federal Reserve's confidence in the economy and the energy sector climbed with the price of U.S. crude oil.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 172.72 points, or 1.21 percent, at 14,457.72. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by Veresen Inc after Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy the company, while alternative lender Home Capital Group shares slumped as the company draws down on a credit line.
May 1 Stock futures pointed to a muted opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after U.S. congressional negotiators agreed on a spending package deal to keep the federal government funded through September, averting a government shutdown.