2015年 1月 10日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower after U.S. jobs report

TORONTO Jan 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as a mixed U.S. payrolls report weighed on investor sentiment and sent shares in the financial and industrial sectors lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 72.80 points, or 0.5 percent, at 14,384.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
