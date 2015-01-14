CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on growth fears; BlackBerry jumps on takeover report

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in four weeks on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its global growth forecasts, but BlackBerry jumped after a report said it had been approached by Samsung Electronics Co about a takeover.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 102.73 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,084.43. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Friday as financial stocks led broad gains.
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.