CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on growth fears; BlackBerry jumps on takeover report

TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in four weeks on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its global growth forecasts, but BlackBerry jumped after a report said it had been approached by Samsung Electronics Co about a takeover.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 102.73 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,084.43. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)