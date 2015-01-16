CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps nearly 2 percent as resources climb

TORONTO Jan 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose nearly 2 percent on Friday as shares of energy producers and mining companies soared with rebounding commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 267.59 points, or 1.91 percent, at 14,309.41. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Editing by G Crosse)