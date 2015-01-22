CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after ECB, Bank of Canada moves

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO Jan 22 Canada's main stock index jumped on Thursday after the European Central Bank's move to unveil massive stimulus measures and an unexpected rate cut by the Bank of Canada.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 203.56 points, or 1.4 percent, at 14,763.98. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.