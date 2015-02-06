CANADA STOCKS-TSX eases as U.S. data raises rate hike fears

CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher; jobs report in focus
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's main stock index declined on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data increased investor worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates, offsetting gains in the heavyweight financial and energy sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,083.92. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.