CANADA STOCKS-TSX eases as U.S. data raises rate hike fears

TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's main stock index declined on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data increased investor worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates, offsetting gains in the heavyweight financial and energy sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,083.92. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)